Nooie US (100% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 8-Outlet Smart Surge Protector for $24.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code XYIS9VFE at checkout. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and is the best price we’ve tracked. This notably-priced surge protector features a total of eight outlets with four USB-A and AC outputs in tow. Unlike many other smart power strips, every single outlet and USB port can be controlled via Alexa, Assistant, or via the Smart Life app. Each USB-A port supports charging at 2.4 amps, providing plenty of juice for most gadgets. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Ditch the smarts and save with two GE 6-Outlet Power Strips at just $9. Each strip features a 2-foot power cable and is wall-mountable. Six outlets on each yields a total of twelve plugs, significantly increasing the amount of devices you’ll be able to plug in.

If you do opt for today’s featured deal, have a look at our Alexa routine guide to help you understand some of the various automation triggers that Amazon’s virtual assistant is capable of. I have somewhere around 50 automations set up in my home now and love the futuristic feel it has brought into my life.

Oh, and if you have yet to set up smart lighting, check out which gear I used to make every bulb and switch automated at the house. In this guide I dive into why I tend to choose switches over bulbs, but also explain why in some situations the reverse can be a better approach.

Nooie 8-Outlet Smart Surge Protector features:

SURGE PROTECTION: Nooie smart power strip supports Surge Protection and overload protection, effective absorption of the sudden huge energy, preventing the electronics from irreparable damage.

REMOTE & VOICE CONTROL: Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Remote control from everywhere; When you aren’t at home, you can easily control your home electronics on or off.

SET SCHEDULE & TIMER : Schedule the Smart Power Strip to your electronics on or off based on your time routines. Turn on /off the light, fans, heater and other appliances at specific time you set on wifi power strip.

