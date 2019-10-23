Smartphone Accessories: Anker PowerIQ Power Strip $18 (Reg. $25), more

- Oct. 23rd 2019 10:45 am ET

0

AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its PowerIQ Power Strip for $18.39 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. As a comparison, it often sells for upwards of $25 with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. This model ships with two power outlets and dual USB-A ports, which are capable of pushing up to 2.4A at a time. This nifty power strip is perfect for frequent travelers in need of a few extra ports and outlets wherever their adventures take them. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories: 

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • One for All: Equipped with 2 AC outlets and 2 poweriq-enabled USB charging ports to charge up to 4 devices simultaneously.
  • Advanced Charging Technology: Delivers an optimized charge to 2 USB devices using Anker world-renowned PowerIQ charging technology.
  • Space-Saving and Portable: Power strip 2 has a compact square design, with a slimmer Plug than other power strips for maximum space-saving at home or in your travel bag.
  • Superior Safety: A thick rubber-coated power cable, fire-retardant casing, and an internal safety shutter ensure peace of mind for you and your family.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Anker

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp