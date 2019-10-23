Smartphone Accessories: Anker PowerIQ Power Strip $18 (Reg. $25), more

AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its PowerIQ Power Strip for $18.39 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. As a comparison, it often sells for upwards of $25 with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. This model ships with two power outlets and dual USB-A ports, which are capable of pushing up to 2.4A at a time. This nifty power strip is perfect for frequent travelers in need of a few extra ports and outlets wherever their adventures take them. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

One for All: Equipped with 2 AC outlets and 2 poweriq-enabled USB charging ports to charge up to 4 devices simultaneously.

Advanced Charging Technology: Delivers an optimized charge to 2 USB devices using Anker world-renowned PowerIQ charging technology.

Space-Saving and Portable: Power strip 2 has a compact square design, with a slimmer Plug than other power strips for maximum space-saving at home or in your travel bag.

Superior Safety: A thick rubber-coated power cable, fire-retardant casing, and an internal safety shutter ensure peace of mind for you and your family.

