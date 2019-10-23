Smartphone Accessories: Anker PowerIQ Power Strip $18 (Reg. $25), more

AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its PowerIQ Power Strip for $18.39 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. As a comparison, it often sells for upwards of $25 with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. This model ships with two power outlets and dual USB-A ports, which are capable of pushing up to 2.4A at a time. This nifty power strip is perfect for frequent travelers in need of a few extra ports and outlets wherever their adventures take them. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
More smartphone accessories:
- Nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone cases are on sale at Amazon from $26
- Anker 3-foot MFi Lightning Cable: $7 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- w/ code ANKER8432
- Anker 3-foot USB-C to Lightning Cable: $11.50 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- Cricar 2-pack Mini Smart Plugs: $7 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- w/ code 7SI29HKR
- Elegiant True Wireless Earbuds: $15 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- w/ code HMF49MVG
- Ring fuses retro and modern with Peephole Cam, now $147 (Save 25%)
- New AmazonBasics sale offers deals on Mac accessories, fashion, tech, much more
Deals still live from yesterday:
- TicPods Free True Bluetooth Earbuds: $80 (Reg. $130) | Amazon
- learn more in our hands-on review
- Monoprice AtlasFlex MFi Lightning Cable: 3 for $19 | Monoprice
- w/ code AF3
- Belkin ScreenForce iPhone XS Max Screen Protection: $9 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- Aukey 5000mAh Power Bank: $10 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
- w/ code PRVPDPPA
- Aukey Braided Nylon USB-C Cable: $6.50 (Reg. $11) | Amazon
- w/ code AOBR9XET
- One for All: Equipped with 2 AC outlets and 2 poweriq-enabled USB charging ports to charge up to 4 devices simultaneously.
- Advanced Charging Technology: Delivers an optimized charge to 2 USB devices using Anker world-renowned PowerIQ charging technology.
- Space-Saving and Portable: Power strip 2 has a compact square design, with a slimmer Plug than other power strips for maximum space-saving at home or in your travel bag.
- Superior Safety: A thick rubber-coated power cable, fire-retardant casing, and an internal safety shutter ensure peace of mind for you and your family.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!