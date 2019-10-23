ReolinkUSOnline (97% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Argus 2 Security Camera with Solar Panel for $68.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code EXWH9P7O at checkout. That’s $51 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $28. If you’ve been wanting to boost home safety but don’t like the idea of swapping batteries or plugging into the wall, this Argus 2 solar security camera is worth considering. Not only will you net full HD recording, you can embrace solar power thanks to the inclusion of a solar panel. Cloud storage plans are available in addition to microSD card support, allowing you to choose where your data is kept. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers. Find out more details when viewing our announcement coverage.

Need an indoor option? Wyze Cam is definitely worth considering. Priced at only $26, this affordable and feature-packed solution sports a 1080p sensor, motion detection, and even free 14-day cloud storage. Those who would prefer to keep content off the cloud can purchase a microSD card to ensure everything stays local.

For even more features, check out Wyze Cam Pan. As its name implies, this option supports panning in addition to tilt. With these capabilities, you’ll be able to change your camera’s line of sight whenever the need strikes. Head over to our video review to hear what we think of its overall value.

If you’re on the hunt for a HomeKit-compatible option, Anker just announced EufyCam 2. This indoor/outdoor camera sports free DVR storage along with solid 1-year battery life. As you’ve come to expect, our team covered its release today. Head over there to find a break down of all the important info.

Reolink Argus 2 Security Camera features:

Works with Amazon Alexa/ Echo Spot/ Echo Show/ Google Assistant – View your live video with a simple voice command, Argus 2 with Solar Panel is part of your smart home security system now.

Reolink Argus 2 with Solar Panel wireless battery security camera is rechargeable and get non-stop solar power supply with its own solar panel. No need to plug into power ever.

