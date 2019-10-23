Buy Tile’s new Bluetooth trackers and get a FREE Echo Dot, bundles from $60

Amazon is offering Tile’s new Sticker four-pack bundled with Echo Dot for $59.99 shipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay that price for the trackers alone while Echo Dot usually retails for $50. That delivers $110 worth of value and is a match of our previous mention. Tile just unveiled its new Sticker trackers earlier this month as an alternative to Apple’s rumored upcoming device with similar features. Stickers feature 150-foot Bluetooth range, three-year battery life, and a built-in speaker to help you find them when lost. Echo Dot is a great companion with access to Alexa and the ability to find your Tile Stickers with a simple voice command. Rated 4.1/5 stars. More deals below.

Those looking for a more versatile tracking setup will want to consider the Tile Essentials bundle with Echo Dot for $69.99. Here you’ll receive two Stickers, one Mate, and one Slim tracker alongside the bundled Echo Dot. These varying designs make it easier to ensure you’ll have a Tile tracker anywhere needed. Larger sizes are great for wallets, while the smaller footprints can be attached to bikes, backpacks, MacBooks, and much more. Check out everything that is included right here.

Tile Sticker bundle features:

Ring your things: use your smartphone to make your Tile ring when you misplace your things within 150 ft Bluetooth range.

Find your phone: Can’t find your phone? Simply double press the Tile button on your Tile to make your phone ring, even when it’s on silent.

Meet Echo Dot – Our most popular smart speaker with a fabric design. It is our most compact smart speaker that fits perfectly into small spaces.

Improved speaker quality – Better speaker quality than Echo Dot Gen 2 for richer and louder sound. Pair with a second Echo Dot for stereo sound.

