Vera Bradley Outlet offers extra 30% off hundreds of styles, duffels, more

Vera Bradley Outlet offers an extra 30% off hundreds of popular styles. Discount is applied at checkout. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. The Iconic Campus Backpack is a great option for school, travel, to use as a diaper bag and more. This backpack was originally priced at $145, however during the sale it’s marked down to $76. It can easily fit your 15-inch MacBook and it has two water bottle pockets. This style is available in several color options and rated 4.5/5 stars. Score even more deals by heading below the jump.

Our top picks from Vera Bradley include:

Finally, be sure to check out L.L. Bean’s Flash Sale that’s offering 20% off sitewide.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!