Allen Edmonds polishes your look with extra 20% off boots, dress shoes, more

Allen Edmonds offers an extra 20% off Factory Seconds styles. Discount is applied at checkout. You can find great deals on boots, dress shoes, loafers and more. Receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Elevate your look for fall with the Dalton Weatherproof Wingtip Dress Boots. This style will add a luxurious touch to any outfit and the details are unique. These boots were originally priced at $475, however during the sale you can find it for $299. Its leather will also stay looking nice throughout the fall and winter months with a weatherproof exterior. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.
However, if you’re looking for a less expensive option the Tate Chukka Boots are currently marked down to $159 and originally were priced at $325. They’re also very fashionable for the fall season and will pair nicely with jeans or slacks alike. Plus, you can choose from two color options: brown or black.
Our top picks from Allen Edmonds include:
- Dalton Weatherproof Wingtip Dress Boots $299 (Orig. $475)
- Liverpool Chelsea Dress Boot $299 (Orig. $495)
- Nomad Penny Loafer $160 (Orig. $345)
- Nomad Chukka Boots $249 (Orig. $375)
- Surrey Chukka Boots $227 (Orig. $395)
- Tate Chukka Boots $159 (Orig. $325)
- Bond Street Cap-Toe Oxford $249 (Orig. $425)
- …and even more deals…
