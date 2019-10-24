Get crafty with Bosch’s 47-piece Screwdriver Bit Set: $10 (Save 33%)

Amazon is offering the Bosch 47-piece Screwdriver Bit Set (T4047) for $9.98 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $5 off the going rate found at retailers like Lowe’s and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This kit is comprised of several extra hard bits designed to withstand high-torque impact drivers. You’ll find insert and power bits, magnetic nutsetters, and a finder driver. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Oh, and don’t forget that we unfurled a Bosch tool combo on sale at Amazon earlier today, so be sure to have a look at that.
Few things frustrate me as quickly as dropping screws. Thankfully this is something that can be mostly alleviated by spending $4 on DEWALT’s Magnetic Drive Guide. It features a barrel-shaped, self-retracting sleeve that helps prevent drops, increasing productivity while reducing the use of profanity.
Looking to expand your tool set? Take a gander at our guide which covers a variety of essential tools priced from $17. You’ll find five recommendations that range from Vice-Grips to sanders.
Bosch 47-piece Screwdriver Bit Set features:
- Set includes 47 pieces, featuring insert bits, power bits, magnetic nutsetters and a finder driver
- Made of the highest quality S2 tool steel for durability
- Ideal for almost all driving and fastening applications
