Cocoon’s Uber Grid-It! 13-inch MacBook Case drops to a new low: $15 (Reg. $35)

Amazon is currently offering the Cocoon Uber Grid-It! 13-inch MacBook Case for $15.33 with free shipping for Prime members or in order over $25. While it originally sold for a $50, a price you’d find direct from Cocoon, we’ve more recently been tracking a $35 going rate. Today’s offer is good for an over 55% discount and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Cocoon’s Uber case has room for a 13-inch MacBook thanks to an internal padded sleeve and is comprised of a water resistant material. There’s an adjustable shoulder strap as well and it also sports the brand’s usual elastic straps that make organizing cables, chargers, and other accessories a cinch. Rated 4+ stars from over 55% of customers.

For those who don’t need a new place to stow their MacBook while out and about, save a bit more with the Jelly Comb Electronics Organizer at $14 at Amazon. This option offers even more internal storage space compared to the lead deal, and features a similar waterproof design.

As for another great addition to your everyday carry, this discounted AirPods case is a great buy that’s on sale for $4.50 (Reg. $10).

Cocoon Uber Grid-It! 13-inch MacBook Case features:

Your hardware and accessories belong together. That’s why the plain old sleeve just won’t cut it anymore. The GRID-IT Uber sleeve keeps your laptop protected in it’s own padded compartment, while your accessories are tucked away nicely in our patent pending GRID-IT!, the world’s most versatile organization system. The unique weave of elastic straps cradle your wires, drives and chargers to ensure you are never without them.

