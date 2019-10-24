Protect your AirPods case with this $4.50 accessory (Reg. $10)

Coffea Direct (99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its AirPods Case with Keychain in Black for $4.70 Prime shipped when promo code XGL9AAW6 is applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $10 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. This case works with both versions of AirPods and even offers support for the wireless charging version with a dedicated cutout for the LED indicator. Bringing a wrap to your case ensures that you’ll be able to keep your AirPods looking nice and clean. The added keychain makes it easy to attach to your backpack and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

It can be pretty tough to keep your AirPods looking clean over time. Consider leveraging your savings towards a 75-count of Clorox Disinfecting Wipes. With a crisp lemon scent and the ability to kill 99.9% of bacteria, these are a solid buy if your AirPods need a bit of extra love. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Coffea AirPods Case features:

Specially designed for AirPods 2 charging case. 0.3mm see-through thin wall allows you to check the indicator status any time. Precise cutouts for easy access to all functions without any interference. Made of premium silicone material, slim, lightweight, flexible and impact-resistant. We focused on providing the greatest protection against daily wear and tear with minimal bulk.

