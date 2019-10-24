Go electric with this Greenworks 21-inch 40V Lawn Mower for $200 (Reg. $300)

Today only, Woot offers the Greenworks 21-inch 40V Electric Lawn Mower with two 2.5Ah batteries for $199.99. You’ll need a Prime membership to bag free delivery; otherwise, a $6 fee will apply. As a comparison, this model originally sold for $399. It trends above $300 at Amazon where we’ve seen it as low as $245 previously. Greenworks includes a 21-inch cutting deck powered by a 40V motor on this model. It ships with two 2.5Ah batteries, ensuring that you have enough energy to mow for roughly one hour. The deck is adjustable to seven different heights for just the right cut. Rated 4+ stars by 55% of Amazon reviewers.

Those hoping to save further will want to consider going with this American Reel Lawn Mower for $62. It’s a #1 best seller at Amazon and offers a throwback to old-school mowing. It features a 14-inch blade with four height adjustments, made in America build, and has stellar ratings over at Amazon.

Greenworks 21-inch 40V Electric Lawn Mower features:

Includes (2) 2.5 AH – 40V Lithium Batteries

Durable 21” Steel Deck lets you Mulch, Bag, or Side Discharge allowing you to maintain your yard the way you want it

Our dual battery port design enables one battery to be stored while the other fuels the mower for uninterrupted cutting; saving a you a trip to the garage

Innovative Smart Cut technology automatically increases the speed of the blade when more power is needed

Up to 55% of U.S. homes only need one charge to get the job done, Run Time: Up to 60 min. Cutting Heights: 7 Position

