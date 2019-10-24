Gretsch’s gorgeous Double Cutaway Guitars are $250 off today in various colors

Adorama is offering the Gretsch G5622T Electromatic Double Cutaway Electric Guitar for $549 shipped in Georgia Green, Vintage Orange, and Black. Regularly $800 at Amazon and Guitar Center, this is more than $250 off the going rate and the best we can find. Along with the gorgeous Gretsch vintage stylings, features include a rosewood fingerboard, laminated maple body, dual Super HiLo’Tron humbucking pickups, and a Bigsby tailpiece. These instruments come with a limited lifetime warranty from Gretsch too. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If you’re going to purchase a guitar that looks this amazing, you’ll want to show it off like a piece of furniture between uses. Something like the Fender Deluxe Hanging Guitar Stand will do the trick but you can save even more by opting for the AmazonBasics Guitar Folding A-Frame Stand at just over $12.50 Prime shipped. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,400 Amazon customers and features soft foam arms/back rests to keep your precious new Gretsch blemish free. Although they just look even better the more you ding them up if you ask me.

Gretsch G5622T Electromatic Electric Guitar:

Alive and loud, Electromatic Center Block guitars are designed for that pure and powerful Gretsch sound at high volume. Painstakingly crafted with essential Gretsch sound, style and playability, these all-new models deliver the fearless and electrifying authenticity that has set Gretsch apart for decades. It’s the sound of honor itself—play proud.

