Upgrade to KRK Rokit 5 G3 Powered Speakers at up to $100 off today

Musician’s Friend is offering the KRK Rokit 5 G3 Powered Studio Monitors in silver black limited edition for $99.99 each shipped. Regularly up to $150, today’s deal is up to $50 off each speaker or $100 off for the pair. For comparison, the standard black and yellow model sells for $130 each from Amazon third-party sellers. Easily among the best production speakers out there, the Rokit line is specifically made for smaller rooms or home studios and are easy to recommend for anyone looking to upgrade their existing commercial-grade desktop speakers. Alongside 5-inch drivers and a 45Hz to 35kHz frequency response range, they support multiple input types (XLR, TRS, RCA) and do not require an amp to run. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Now clearly you’re paying for the professional studio-grade brand and build here. There are certainly options out there for less that will upgrade your current solution. The Mackie CR3 3-Inch Creative Reference Multimedia Monitors are a great option at $109 for a pair. They also ship with some extra goodies like isolation pads and a pro cable kit so you’ll be ready to go right out of the box.

However, if you’re looking for something int he home theater space check out the JBL Boost TV sound bar at $100 (Reg. $150). And we also still have the Marshall Stockwell Bluetooth Speaker for $89 (Reg. $150+) plus even more portable options right here.

KRK ROKIT 5 G3 Powered Studio Monitors:

KRK Systems is one of the world’s most respected manufacturers of studio reference monitors, and the Rokit 5 G3 is one of their most popular designs. It is offered here in a limited edition black and silver finish, sure to complement most studio environments. In their state of the art design facility, KRK engineers create products that deliver natural and balanced spectral response with low distortion and superior imaging.

