Don’t pay full price at Lowe’s, this $100 gift card is now $90, more

Newegg is now offering $100 Lowe’s Gift Cards for $90 with free email delivery. As usual, while it could take up to 48 hours to arrive, they usually come within minutes. This is a great way to score a deal on your next DIY project, Halloween decorations and more. Eligible for both online and in-store purchases, if you plan on making a trip to Lowe’s over the next few months you might as well have some free money in your pocket. More deals and details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

We also still have $50 adidas gift cards for just $35 with free digital delivery and discounted Sam’s Club memberships with some free credit thrown in. You can also score $50 in additional credit with the purchase of a Samsung monitor right now and up to $200 in gift cards with the latest Pixel handsets. With Black Friday 2019 just around the corner now, having some gift cards in your holster can go a long way at this time of year.

Lowe’s Gift Cards:

Lowe’s gift card is great gift for the do-it-yourselfers in your life. This Lowe’s eGift Card can be redeemed at any Lowe’s Home Improvement Store or at www.lowes.com. Lowe’s stores stock 40,000 products in 20 product categories ranging from appliances to tools, to paint, lumber and nursery products. Lowe’s has hundreds of thousands of more products available by Special Order

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!