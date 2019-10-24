Ray-Ban’s popular sunglasses up to 50% off during Zulily Flash Sale

For three days only, Zulily is having a Ray-Ban Event that’s offering up to 50% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. A trend in sunglasses you will see this fall is a brow-bar, which is a similar to an aviator style with an extra bar at the top. One of our favorite styles from this sale is the Polarized Brow-Bar Aviator Sunglasses. This style is unisex, which means men or women can wear this style and they’re marked down to $130. These sunglasses are sleek with gold hardware and it has a logo in the corner of the lens. Plus, you can easily dress them up or down depending on the occasion. Find the rest of our top picks from Zulily’s Ray-Ban Event below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Brown Polarized Wayfarer Sunglasses $140 (Orig. $220)
- Polarized Modified Aviator Sunglasses $150 (Orig. $185)
- Gray Gradient Highstreet Sunglasses $130 (Orig. $158)
- Green Gradient Large Aviator Sunglasses $130 (Orig. $153)
- Gold Green Clubmaster Sunglasses $160 (Orig. $203)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Gradient Erika Sunglasses $110 (Orig. $140)
- Brown Gradient Cat-Eye Sunglasses $120 (Orig. $150)
- Polarized Brow-Bar Aviator Sunglasses $130 (Orig. $225)
- Green Gradient Aviator Sunglasses $130 (Orig. $178)
- Polarized Folding Wayfarer Sunglasses $148 (Orig. $203)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!