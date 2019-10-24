Ricoh’s color laser AiO features AirPrint and more for $199 (Reg. $269)

Adorama is offering the Ricoh M Digital Color Multifunction Laser Printer (C250FWB) for $199 shipped. Normally $269 at Amazon or B&H, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Offering up AirPrint and Google Cloud Print, you’ll be able to easily turn digital documents and photos physical with just a few clicks. Plus, being laser allows you to enjoy lower-cost printing than inkjet alternatives. Ratings are slim but positive here on Ricoh’s latest model, but the company is well-rated on Amazon.
With the savings here, be sure you have enough paper. This pack of Hammermill Copy Paper includes 4,000 sheets for $25.50 shipped on Amazon. As a #1 best-seller, Hammermill is a name you can trust when it comes to quality paper, and my personal favorite.
Don’t forget about Canon’s Laser All-in-One at $149 (Reg. $180+). Though it prints in black-and-white only, most people don’t really need color capabilities at home. I rarely print in color, so this is a great alternative.
Ricoh M Digital Color Laser Printer features:
- M C250FWB Digital Color multifunction Laser printer – black starter toner cartridge (approx. 1000 pages) – Cyan starter toner cartridge (approx. 900 pages) – Magenta starter toner cartridge (approx. 900 pages) – yellow starter toner cartridge (approx. 900 pages) – power cord – RICOH 1 year limited
- 4. 3″ Touch operation panel provides an intuitive user interface
- Morea, Air Print, and RICOH Smart Device Connector support for mobile printing from Android and Apple devices
- Automatic toner delivery ensures customers always have the supplies they need
- Device monitoring with device Manager NX Lite and accounting simplify device management and maximizes uptime
