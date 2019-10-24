Ricoh’s color laser AiO features AirPrint and more for $199 (Reg. $269)

Adorama is offering the Ricoh M Digital Color Multifunction Laser Printer (C250FWB) for $199 shipped. Normally $269 at Amazon or B&H, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Offering up AirPrint and Google Cloud Print, you’ll be able to easily turn digital documents and photos physical with just a few clicks. Plus, being laser allows you to enjoy lower-cost printing than inkjet alternatives. Ratings are slim but positive here on Ricoh’s latest model, but the company is well-rated on Amazon.

Nomad Base Station

With the savings here, be sure you have enough paper. This pack of Hammermill Copy Paper includes 4,000 sheets for $25.50 shipped on Amazon. As a #1 best-seller, Hammermill is a name you can trust when it comes to quality paper, and my personal favorite.

Don’t forget about Canon’s Laser All-in-One at $149 (Reg. $180+). Though it prints in black-and-white only, most people don’t really need color capabilities at home. I rarely print in color, so this is a great alternative.

Ricoh M Digital Color Laser Printer features:

M C250FWB Digital Color multifunction Laser printer – black starter toner cartridge (approx. 1000 pages) – Cyan starter toner cartridge (approx. 900 pages) – Magenta starter toner cartridge (approx. 900 pages) – yellow starter toner cartridge (approx. 900 pages) – power cord – RICOH 1 year limited

4. 3″ Touch operation panel provides an intuitive user interface

Morea, Air Print, and RICOH Smart Device Connector support for mobile printing from Android and Apple devices

Automatic toner delivery ensures customers always have the supplies they need

Device monitoring with device Manager NX Lite and accounting simplify device management and maximizes uptime

