SimpliSafe’s 5-Piece Wireless Home Security System at $75 off for today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the SimpliSafe 5-Piece Wireless Home Security System for $174.99 shipped. Regularly $250 at Amazon, today’s deal is as much as $75 in savings and is the lowest price we can find. This 5-piece setup includes a Base Station with built-in 95dB siren, keypad, entry sensor, motion sensor, yard sign, window security stickers and a free month of monitoring. There is also an included keyfob that lets you “arm and disarm on the go with just the push of a button.” It is compatible with Alexa/Google Assistant and includes a 3-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If you’re looking for a home security camera setup instead, consider the smart Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor option at $90. Along with a 2-year battery life, this model comes with up to a year of free cloud storage with no monthly fee. It also carries a 4+ star rating from over 4,400 Amazon customers.

We also have Reolink’s Argus 2 Security Camera for $69 (Reg. $120), the Arlo Ultra 4K Two-Camera System for $85 off and here’s a look at the new EufyCam 2 with HomeKit support.

SimpliSafe 5-Piece Wireless Home Security System:

Ready to protect right out of the box. Just plug in the base station, place your sensors, and start protecting your home in minutes. No tools required.

Optional 24/7 professional monitoring with police, fire & medical dispatch starting at 50c/day – No contracts.

Sound the alarm. Pioneering signal burst technology that is powerful enough to cover homes of every size, with up to 1000 ft. range — no extender needed.

