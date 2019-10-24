Trusted seller thevaluestoretvs (99.1% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Skullcandy Hesh 3 Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones for $45.99 shipped. That’s over $50 off what Amazon direct and Best Buy are charging and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. These stylish headphones offer up to 22-hour battery life and even feature Rapid Charge technology which yields 4 hours of play time with just 10 minutes of power. A lightweight design paired with memory foam ear cushions aim to provide all-day comfort. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

For those that prefer a wired connection, have a look at Sony’s Noise Cancelling Headphones for $38. These sport up to 80-hour battery life, but require a 3.5mm input, proving to be a tad difficult to connect with modern smartphones when compared with the featured deal.

ICYMI, Skullcandy recently debuted the “first” over-ear bone conduction headphones. While the cost of these has dropped $20 since launch, pricing is close to what you’d spend on high-end Sony and Bose offerings.

For those of you rocking AirPods, Comply just released a pair of tips that should make them a more snug fit. The tips are comprised of soft foam which the company claims to be quite comfortable and easy to remove and insert. Read all about them in our release coverage.

Skullcandy Hesh 3 features:

ALL-DAY LISTENING: Keep your soundtrack going with up to 22 hours of rechargeable battery. Just 10 minutes of charging offers 4 hours of play time, thanks to Rapid Charge technology, with a full battery reacharge in just 1 hour.

ALL-DAY COMFORT: The pivoting armatures adjust for a perfect fit, while lightweight design and memory foam ear cushions allow for comfortable all day listening. It also allows them to lay flat on a table or around the neck when not in use.

