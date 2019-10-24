Mix up the usual Ticket to Ride formula with Rails & Sails at $37 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is offering the Ticket to Ride: Rails & Sails edition board game for $37.36 shipped. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly up to $80, it usually fetches closer to $72 at Amazon and is now within a couple bucks of the all-time low. This version of the classic mixes up the usual formula with both railroad and ocean adventures. The two-sided game board almost offers a 2-in-1 experience with one side being the entire world and the other featuring the Great Lakes. You can get more details on the 4+ star rated board game down below.

If the Rails & Sails edition doesn’t interest you, consider the Ticket to Ride Express: New York City version at $16 Prime shipped. Instead of trains, players use the NYC taxi system in an express version of the classic Ticket to Ride gameplay. These games only take about 10 to 15 minutes to complete, making them ideal for game night appetizers or just getting a quick one in when you’re short on time.

Speaking of board games, we are still seeing notable deals on classics like Scrabble, Connect 4, and even Rubik’s Cubes from just $3.50.

Ticket to Ride: Rails & Sails:

Take the Ticket to Ride series experience to the next level! Veteran railroaders as well as family and friends will be delighted to set sail to the new horizons of Ticket to Ride. The world is changing fast. All over the world, railroad tracks bridge countries and continents, and journeys that would take weeks, can now be completed in a matter of days.

