Travelpro Platinum Magna Suitcase for $112 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $170)

- Oct. 24th 2019 4:48 pm ET

$112
Amazon is offering the Travelpro Platinum Magna 2 Carry-On Expandable Rollaboard Suiter Suitcase in Black for $112 shipped, when you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly priced at $168, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This suitcase features a leather top handle for convenient carrying and it has performance wheels that will make getting through the airport a breeze. It also has a spacious interior to hold all of your essentials. Rated 4/5 stars with over 250 reviews.

The AmazonBasics 4 Piece Packing Travel Organizer Cubes Set is priced at $20 and will help keep your suitcase organized. It also features mesh overlays to easily access your belongings. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 1,400 reviews.

Travelpro Platinum Magna Suitcase features:

  • High density ballistic nylon fabric with DuraGuard coating along with Leather top and side carry handles
  • Patented PowerScope aluminum extension handle minimizes wobble and has three stops at 38 inch , 40 inch and 42.5 inch
  • Tapered expansion capability of up to 2 inch on select models
  • Leather top and side carry handles along with bottom handle cup provide comfortable carrying options

