Travelpro Platinum Magna Suitcase for $112 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $170)

Amazon is offering the Travelpro Platinum Magna 2 Carry-On Expandable Rollaboard Suiter Suitcase in Black for $112 shipped, when you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly priced at $168, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This suitcase features a leather top handle for convenient carrying and it has performance wheels that will make getting through the airport a breeze. It also has a spacious interior to hold all of your essentials. Rated 4/5 stars with over 250 reviews.

Travelpro Platinum Magna Suitcase features:

High density ballistic nylon fabric with DuraGuard coating along with Leather top and side carry handles

Patented PowerScope aluminum extension handle minimizes wobble and has three stops at 38 inch , 40 inch and 42.5 inch

Tapered expansion capability of up to 2 inch on select models

Leather top and side carry handles along with bottom handle cup provide comfortable carrying options

