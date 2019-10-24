Save over $100 on XFX’s Radeon RX 5700 GPU, FREE game, + Xbox Game Pass for PC

Amazon is offering the XFX Radeon RX 5700 8GB Graphics Card for $289.99 shipped. Included with your purchase is either Ghost Recon Breakpoint or Borderlands 3 with 3-months of Xbox Game Pass for PC, which is a $75 added value. Normally $350 for the graphics card alone, you’re saving well over $100 here with all bundled products included. This graphics card is perfect for 1080p and 1440p gaming, thanks to its 8GB of GDDR6 memory and DirectX 12 technology. Plus, it’s an awesome GPU for virtual reality gaming, if that’s something you’re wanting to get into. Rated 3.6/5 stars.

Step down in power when opting for the XFX Radeon RX 570 RS 4GB Graphics Card at $130 shipped on Amazon. While it’s lacking the additional 4GB of memory that today’s lead deal offers, this is great for those who are just getting their feet wet with PC gaming. It’ll handle 1080p titles perfectly, so if that’s your goal, look no further.

XFX Radeon RX 5700 GPU features:

Radeon Rx 5700 features new compute units, new instructions better suited for visual effects, and multi-level Cache hierarchy for greatly reduced latency and highly responsive gaming

High-performance rdna architecture was engineered to greatly enhance features like Radeon image sharpening, fidelityfx, and VR technologies for maximum performance and jaw-dropping gaming experiences.

Get the competitive advantage with dramatically reduced input lag with Radeon anti-lag, get stutter-free, tear-free gaming with AMD Radeon FreeSync1 technology

Equipped with 8GB of advanced GDDR6 memory to provide high bandwidth enabling 1440P performance for today’s most demanding games

