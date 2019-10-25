Nespresso Espresso Machine with 30 pods now $100 (Reg. $150)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Maker for $99.99 shipped. That’s down from the regular $150 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. Those looking to enjoy espresso at home may want to consider this popular model from Brevile. It makes it easy to craft espressos, taking the guesswork out of the process. Today’s deal includes 30 capsules to help get your experience started. Rated 4.4/5 stars by nearly 800 Amazon reviewers.

Use your savings today to grab an extra 50-count of Nespresso pods. This collection runs $35 and delivers popular flavors like Roma, Capriccio, Livanto, Arpeggio & Ristretto. Both medium and dark roast levels can be found in this bundle as well, so you can try a variety to find exactly what fits your style.

Nespresso Vertuo Espresso Machine features:

AUTOMATIC COFFEE/ESPRESSO MACHINE: Have the ability to create barista grade brewed single serve coffee or espresso cups at the touch of a single button. The single touch button mechanism delivers the best in-cup result for whatever style coffee or espresso drink you choose. Designed for use with Nespresso Vertuo capsules only.

VERSATILE COFFEE AND ESPRESSO MAKER: Brew 5 different single serve coffee cup sizes at the touch of a button depending on your coffee needs – Espresso (1.35 oz.), Double Espresso (2.7 oz.), Gran Lungo (5 oz.), Coffee (7.7 oz.) and Alto (14 oz). Pour over ice to create your favorite iced coffee drinks.

SMART COFFEE MAKER: Brew the perfect single serve coffee or espresso drink time after time, thanks to Nespresso’s CentrifusionTM technology using barcodes to deliver the best in-cup results including the perfect crema for large coffee cup sizes. Simply insert the capsule where it will blend into freshly brewed Coffee or authentic Epsresso.

