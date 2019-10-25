Keep electronics safe with AmazonBasics’ 8-outlet surge protector at $13.50

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics 8-outlet Surge Protector for $13.74 Prime shipped. This is down from its $18 going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. With safety from up to 4,500-joules of electricity, this surge protector is perfect for home theaters, offices, and more. Plus, you’ll get three outlets that are further spread apart than others, which allows larger power bricks to be plugged in. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Save a few bucks when opting for the AmazonBasics 3-Outlet Surge Protector with 2 USB Ports at $10 Prime shipped. It’s a #1 best-seller on Amazon, offers up three surge-protected AC outlets, and two USB ports for charging iPhones and more.

Gain a few more plugs by grabbing AmazonBasics’ 12-outlet Surge Protector at $15.50 Prime shipped.

AmazonBasics 8-outlet Surge Protector features:

8-outlet surge protector power strip with 4500 joule energy rating

Protects sensitive electronic devices such as computers, data lines, TVs, and more from potentially-damaging power surges

LED lights indicate active surge protection and grounded wiring

Fireproof MOV provides additional safety precaution from surges and spikes

Power on/off switch integrates with a 15Amp overload resettable circuit breaker

12 foot heavy-duty power cord, widely-spaced outlets with sliding covers, and a back keyhole wall-mount

