Apple’s Magic Trackpad gets a refurb discount to $39 (Orig. $129)

Woot offers Apple’s Magic Trackpad in Silver from $38.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee applies. For comparison, Magic Trackpad originally went for $129 and Amazon has refurbished listings from $75. Today’s deal is $1 less than or previous mention. Apple’s in-house Magic Trackpad delivers gesture control, integrated Mac features, and more. Ideal for pairing with your Mac as a primary or secondary input device. Great for scanning long documents or webpages. Includes a 90-day warranty.

Want a wireless mouse but prefer to save further? Consider going with this low-cost option over at Amazon, where it’s a #1 best-seller. You’ll miss out on the Apple design and built-in gestures, but otherwise it’s hard to beat this price. Not to mention at $10, you’ll hardly feel much pain if you misplace it somewhere.

Those looking for a new keyboard will want to check out our latest roundup with RGB options and more from $21 in a wide-range of styles.

Apple Magic Trackpad features:

Redesigned and rechargeable, Magic Trackpad includes a built-in battery and brings Force Touch to the desktop for the first time.

Four force sensors underneath the trackpad surface allow you to click anywhere, and detect subtle differences in the amount of pressure you apply, bringing increased functionality to your fingertips and enabling a deeper connection to your content.

Magic Trackpad also features an edge-to-edge glass surface area. This design, along with a lower profile, makes scrolling and swiping through your favorite content more productive and comfortable than ever.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!