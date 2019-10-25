Arcade1Up’s retro Street Fighter II Cabinet is now on sale for $245 (Save 20%)

Walmart currently offers the Arcade1Up Street Fighter 2 Arcade Cabinet for $245 shipped. Normally selling for $299, that’s good for a nearly 20% discount, is the lowest since July and matches the second-best we’ve tracked to date. Arcade1Up is perfect for anyone who’s wanted to own their own arcade cabinet and relive the glory of the 80s. It brings vintage vibes into a four-foot tall machine alongside a 17-inch color screen. The cabinet itself comes coated in plenty of eye-catching graphics and is a perfect piece to complete your game room. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 200 customers.

A perfect way to make use of your savings is to grab the Arcade1Up Riser for $40. This accessory elevates the arcade cabinet by one-foot, offering a more comfortable experience for older gamers.

Now if you’re a big Street Fighter II fan but can’t spare the space for a scale arcade cabinet, consider RepliCade’s alternative instead. We recently took a hands-on look at the company’s latest, calling it a an incredibly-detailed mini arcade.

Arcade1Up Street Fighter II Arcade Cabinet features:

Brace yourself to be plunged back in time to an era of adrenaline pumping, old school fun with Arcade1UP as it brings iconic gaming back to you. Whether you are a retro junkie or curious to check out the hype – this is the perfect way to enjoy arcade play within your home, dorm room or office.

