We have a notable Best Buy gift card game promotion today. The retailer is now offering a free $25 gift card with the purchase of $99 in select Xbox One and PS4 games. Not only is the selection of eligible titles quite notable, but Best Buy is also now matching Amazon and others on some of the most sought-after games. If you focus in on some of the titles that are already marked down in order to hit the $99 threshold here, the additional $25 gift card makes this a very notable offer. Head below for more details and how to maximize your savings.

Best Buy Gift Card Game Promo:

Simply browse through the selection of Xbox One and PS4 games to hit the $99 threshold and then add the $25 Best Buy gift card on this page to your cart. Click the “On Sale” search filter on the Best Buy pages above to only view the games that are already marked down.

Some of the newest releases like Call of Duty Modern Warfare, The Outer Worlds, and Borderlands 3 are still up at full price in today’s Best Buy gift card promotion. But there are other titles on sale right now you might be interested in that will really maximize your value here. Games like Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 at $20, the amazing Resident Evil 2 remake at $25 and Devil May Cry at $25 are all examples of titles already marked down to fantastic prices. Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Borderlands: The Handsome Collection are also at either the best or close to the best prices we have tracked as well.

More Details:

You’ll want to double check against our current lineup of the best game deals right here, but using any of the above titles to hit that $99 threshold and secure an additional $25 Best Buy credit is a great buy. It might be one of the only ways to get an effective $25 discount on some of the full price, new releases in the sale as well.

And remember, if there happens to be any GCU members still out there, it appears as though your usual discount will stack with today’s offer. Unfortunately, pre-orders and digital games are excluded though.

Best Buy Gift Card Gaming Promo Details:

Excludes prior purchases. Gift card will ship separately and is not available for Store Pickup. May not be valid in combination with other offers. Savings will be reflected in your cart when all offer requirements are met. If you remove any of the qualifying items from your cart or cancel all or part of your order, you will not receive the promotional savings. Valid on in-stock items only. Limit 1. Gift card good toward future purchase. Offer subject to change. Best Buy’s Return Policy on Bundle or Promotional Discount Items applies to this purchase.

