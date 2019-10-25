Amazon’s Gold Box has Bosch tools and accessories from $23.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering various Bosch tools and accessories from $23.65 Prime shipped. Our top pick is the combination Palm Router and Orbital Sander for $106.99. You’d typically pay over $155 for this bundle. Ships with a Bosch PR20EVS Colt Palm Router, Orbital Sander, and soft carrying bag. Ideal for tackling those DIY projects this fall around the house. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Hit the jump for more deals from today’s Gold Box.

Another standout is the Bosch Benchtop Router Table at $125.30. It usually goes for over $160 and upwards of $179 regularly. This model features an ultra-portable design with Bosch’s “easy-click” mounting system, so you can move it from job to job without much hassle. Great for simple DIY projects that require entry-level routing. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Check out the rest of today’s sale here for more.

Bosch Colt Router and Sander features:

  • POWER: The Bosch PR20EVS Colt Palm Router features a 1.0-Horsepower 5.6 amp variable speed motor with speeds from 16,000 – 35,000 rpm
  • CONVENIENT: Provides a straight edge guide to lead router along edges of work piece or up to 3-5/8 inch from edge. The palm router also features an angled cord exit to help keep the cord out of the way when working
  • SMOOTH FINISH: Pad dampening system designed to eliminate swirl marks on both flat and contoured surfaces

