Calvin Klein takes up to 50% off sitewide + an extra $25 off orders of $100

Calvin Klein offers up to 50% off sitewide and an extra $25 off orders of $100 or more with promo code BUY at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Bomber jackets are a huge trend for the fall season and they can easily be dressed up or down. One of our favorite items from this event is the men’s Quilted Full Zip Bomber Jacket that’s marked down to $88, when you apply the extra promo code. For comparison, this jacket was originally priced at $225. It features a medium weight which is nice for layering and it has three zippered storage pockets. Best of all, you can find it in three versatile color options. Find the rest of our top picks from Calvin Klein below. Note: the totals below do not include the extra $25 off coupon.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!