ComiXology is ending the week by kicking off a series of notable discounts on Marvel: What If? digital graphic novels and single issue releases. Deals start at under $1 in the sale, and cover plenty of different characters from the Avengers to X-Men and more. Named as one of Disney+’s upcoming shows, the series explores alternate timelines in the MCU. One standout is on What If? Infinity at $2.99. Normally $9, today’s offer is good for a 66% discount and marks the best price we’ve seen to date on a digital copy of the novel. Any fan of the Marvel universe surely knows how the events of Infinity War and Endgame come to a close. This novel throws everything you know out the window and details five different endings to the epic storyline. Head below for additional top picks from the What If? sale and even more.

Other notable Marvel What If? discounts:

Also on sale today at ComiXology, you’ll find a variety of Dark Horse comics starting at under $1. The most notable options here fall to the various Hellboy chapters, which start at $4.50 each. Or if you’re in search of more Marvel deals, there are a collection of Green Goblin and Spider-Man novels on sale.

Whether you want to save an extra 10-15% on all of today’s discounted titles or to read up on a near-unending supply of comics, ComiXology’s Unlimited service is definitely worth a look. You can get one month for free, and will have access to thousands of digital releases, among other perks. Learn more in our getting started guide.

Marvel What If? Infinity synopsis:

One incredible event, infinite possibilities! Prepare to discover five ways INFINITY could have led to a very different fate for the Marvel Universe. Imagine if Thanos had joined the Avengers in their war with the Builders. Or if Black Bolt had seized the opportunity for the Inhumans to rule Earth.

