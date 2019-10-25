Capture it all in 4K with DBPOWER’s waterproof action camera: $26 (Reg. $35+)

Tabstore (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the DBPOWER D5 4K Action Camera for $25.99 shipped when the code VLGPVXV5 is used at checkout. This is down from its over-$35 going rate and is a match for the best we’ve seen. Sporting 4K capturing capabilities, this action camera offers similar features to GoPro at a fraction of the price. Plus, there are two batteries included here for longer recording capabilities. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Use a fraction of your savings on Samsung’s 32GB 95MB/s microSD Card. It’s just $7.50 Prime shipped at Amazon. This microSD card is capable of recording 4K footage with ease, plus the included adapter makes transferring your videos to a computer super simple.

If you’d rather just stick to using a smartphone to record everything, be sure you’re ready. This $20 Prime shipped 11-in-1 smartphone lens kit is perfect for the job. It’ll let you capture a wide range of shots with the expansive set of lenses. Just keep in mind that your phone isn’t quite as rugged as the above action camera.

DBPOWER 4K Action Camera features:

Native 4k Ultra HD Video Resolution: Featuring Native 4K 30fps and 1080P 60fps 720P 120fps Video Recording and 14 MP Photos. Which is 4 Times the Resolution of Traditional HD cameras. Easy to Control of Wireless Wrist Remote: Features a 2.4G Wireless Remote Control. Put the Remote Control On Your Wrist and Accqurie Ultra-convenient Control For Hiking,Biking, Skiing. Share Your Videos via the APP(iSmart Pro)

