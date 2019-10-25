Get deli-thin meats/cheeses with Bella’s Electric Slicer: $30 (Reg. up to $60)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the stainless steel Bella Electric Food Slicer for $29.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $60 at Best Buy, it is currently available for $55 at Walmart and starting from $40 at Amazon where it has never gone for less. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and is the lowest price we can find. Prefect for creating your own appetizers and treats over the holidays for your guests, this model can slice all your meats and cheeses “deli-thin.” Features include non-slip feet and a blade guard for safety as well as a robust cast-aluminum motor case and metal base. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

When it comes to electric meat slicers, today’s deal is about as good as it gets with solid reviews. For comparison, Chefman’s incredibly affordable model goes for $70 and some of the brand name carving knives sell for more than $30. Although, you could save slightly more by going with the Cuisinart CEK-30 Electric Knife at $25 or a Shanasana 8-inch Carving Knife for $7 Prime shipped. You’ll more than likely have a hard time getting “deli-thin” slices with either of these options, but you’ll save some cash in the process.

Speaking of making sure your kitchen arsenal is prepped for the holidays, head over to our Home Goods Guide for deals on kitchenware, cookers, and much more.

Bella Electric Food Slicer:

