Keep your valued belongings in a fire/waterproof SentrySafe: $110 (Reg. $160+)

Walmart is now offering the SentrySafe 1.23-cu. ft. Safe (SFW123ES) for $109.99 shipped. Regularly over $200 at Walmart, this model regularly fetches around $160 from Amazon third-party sellers and is now at the best price we can find. Similar models currently fetch around $160 at Home Depot as well. This fire-resistant and waterproof safe features a digital combination keypad with four live-locking bolts, a steel construction, and a pry-resistant hinge bar. It can endure “1 hour at 1700°F” and provides “24 hours of protection in water up to 8 inches deep,” to keep your belongings safe against house fires and floods. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

However, if you’re just looking for a quick and easy safe solution, it might be worth looking into the AmazonBasics options. The slightly larger 1.52-cubic foot model goes for $10 less than today’s featured deal but you can save significantly more with the drawer-sized option. The AmazonBasics Small Desk Drawer Safe Box goes for less than $46.50 and carries 4+ star ratings. It clearly isn’t going to carry as much as the options above, but it will provide some light security over valuables or things you’re trying to keep out of the kids hands.

SentrySafe 1.23-cu. ft. Safe:

The SentrySafe SFW123ES Fire-Resistant Safe and Waterproof Safe with Digital Keypad offers reliable security for your valuables with solid steel construction, a pry-resistant hinge bar, and four large, one inch bolts. Designed with an interior key rack, door tray and door pocket to keep your items organized, this safe is ideal for your home and office security needs.

