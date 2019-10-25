Grow herbs and veggies indoors with a Smart Garden 3, now $75 (Reg. $100)

Click & Grow (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Smart Garden 3 Indoor Herb Garden for $74.95 shipped in all three colors. Regularly $100 at both Amazon and direct from Click & Grow, today’s deal is a solid 25% off and matching our previous mention. We haven’t seen them go for less on Amazon since way back in summer 2018 ($5 less). You just drop in the included plant pods, fill the water reservoir, plug the self-watering planter in, and wait for your fresh herbs to grow. You can even transfer your favorites to other planters once they’re grown if you want. Then expand your yield with a host of other pods from cilantro, basil and lavender to wild strawberries, thyme, and chili peppers. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 150 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You could opt for one of the smaller AeroGarden models to save a few bucks. But the more affordable models won’t look nearly as nice on your countertop by comparison to the attractive Click & Grow option. If you do go with today’s featured deal, consider some extra pod packs at $10 a pop. Whether it’s mini tomato plants or wild strawberries, using a small portion of your savings here can significantly expand your yield.

Click & Grow Smart Garden 3

Grow fresh herbs and vegetables indoors: energy-efficient LED grow lights ensure your plants thrive no matter the weather.

Get started right away: Just drop in the included plant pods, fill the water reservoir, and plug the self watering planter in – your herb garden starter kit is good to go.

Explore new plants: Choose from over 50 pre-seeded plant pods for your herb garden like cilantro, basil, lavender, wild strawberries, thyme, and even chili peppers.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!