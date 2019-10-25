Hautelook’s Snow Ready Event takes up to 60% off outerwear from Gerry, more

Hautelook’s Snow Ready Event offers up to 60% off Gerry, Hawke & Company, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. Update your gear for this winter with the Gerry Mineral Softshell Jacket. Be prepared for snow with its waterproof shell and it has a removable hood for convenience. This jacket is currently priced at $50 and regularly goes for $125. It also features three zippered pockets for storage. This style is available in three color options and it has a fleece interior for added warmth. Find more deals from Hautelook below the jump.

Another standout from this sale is the Free Country Heathered Fleece Jacket that’s priced at just $40. For comparison, this jacket was originally priced at $100. I also love that this style is machine washable to stay looking nice throughout the fall and winter seasons.

Our top picks for men include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!