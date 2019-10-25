Upgrade your DIY abilities with Home Depot’s one-day power tool sale

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot is offering a selection of power tool kits at fantastic prices. Out favorite would be the Milwaukee M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 4-Tool Combo Kit for $199 shipped. That’s over $100 off its regular rate and is the best available. I own a very similar kit and absolutely love it. The batteries last forever, and the tools are the perfect size for both me and my wife to use. Plus, with the impact driver and drill/driver, you’ll be able to easily handle just about any project. Rated 4.5/5 stars and be sure to shop the entire sale here.

Nomad Base Station

With some of your savings, be sure to pick up the DEWALT FlexTorq Bit Set for $25 Prime shipped. It has 40 different pieces in it so you’ll always have the bit for the job.

Looking to make sure your tool setup is at its peak? Our guide of must-have tools for DIYers lays it all out for you.

Milwaukee M12 Combo Kit features:

The 2498-24 M12 Cordless 4-Tool Combo Kit includes the M12 3/8 in. Drill/Driver (2407-20), M12 in. Hex Impact Driver (2450-20), M12 HACKZALL Recip Saw (2420-20), and M12 Work Light (49-24-0145). The innovative M12 cordless system is designed to deliver the power and torque required for professional applications, in a size that reaches the tightest and toughest places. Powered by RED LITHIUM, the M12 cordless LITHIUM-ION system offers unmatched power, speed, and tool belt portability. Includes A M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Soldering Iron (2488-20).

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!