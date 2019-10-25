HP’s 14-inch laptop is 3.2-lbs. and less than ¾-inch thin for $250 (Reg. $400)

Best Buy is offering the HP 14-inch Laptop with 2.1GHz i3/4GB/128GB for $249.99 shipped. This is down from its $400 going rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. This laptop weighs in at just 3.22-pounds and is less than ¾-inch thin, making it perfect for the on-the-go student or businessman. Plus, the HDMI output allows you to easily hook up to an external monitor or TV when you get where you’re going for a larger display. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

With your savings, be sure to grab a wireless mouse. I can normally use just about any computer’s keyboard, but trackpad…well, I’d rather just use a mouse. The Logitech M557 Bluetooth Mouse is around $25 shipped at Amazon. Sporting a 1-year battery life, this mouse is in it for the long haul. Plus, being Bluetooth-enabled means no dongles to keep track of.

For a more portable experience, check out the iPad. While Apple’s previous-generation 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 512GB starts at $560 right now, the 9.7-inch Wi-Fi 128GB iPad is just $299 currently.

HP Laptop features:

HP Laptop: Complete important projects with this HP laptop computer. The Intel Core i3-8145U processor handles intensive tasks and commands quickly, while the 128GB SSD offers ample space for music, movies and other data. This HP laptop computer has 4GB of RAM for smooth multitasking, and the 14-inch HD touchscreen provides sharp visuals.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!