Insignia’s stainless steel 10-Cup Coffee Maker + brew pause at $30 (Reg. $80)

- Oct. 25th 2019 9:01 am ET

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the stainless steel Insignia 10-Cup Coffee Maker for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $80 at Best Buy direct, today’s deal is up to $50 off, matching our previous mention and the lowest we can find. Perfect for serving large groups or the whole family, this 10-cup coffee maker also features a brew pause function so you can pour yourself a cup before it’s finished brewing the whole carafe. Along with the stainless steel construction, you’ll find a water-level window and dishwasher-safe parts for easy clean up. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Proctor Silex makes a 10-cup model that sells for just $16 Prime shipped and this Black+Decker option will brew 12-cups at a time for $21 Prime shipped. While both models will certainly get the job done, neither of which will look quite as nice on the countertop.

Prefer to take it up a notch with some espresso? Today’s Gold Box has the Nespresso Espresso Machine with 30 pods in tow for $100 (Reg. $150). And be sure to check out our hands-on video review of the Breville Barista Pro.

Insignia 10-Cup Coffee Maker:

Brew a delicious cup of joe with this Insignia coffee maker. It’s easy to operate with straightforward analog controls, and its brew-pause function lets you enjoy a quick cup without having to wait for the cycle to finish. This Insignia coffee maker’s 10-cup capacity makes it easy to serve large groups.

