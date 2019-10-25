Keep your whole family cozy with the 10′ x 10′ Big Blanket, now $129 (Orig. $500)

As the leaves start to fall and the temperature drops, you may find yourself needing some extra insulation at night. With the 10ft-wide Big Blanket, you can keep your whole family warm and comfy. You can get this temperature-regulating cover now for $129 (Orig. $500) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Measuring ten feet long and ten feet wide, the Big Blanket lives up to its name. This cozy throw is four times bigger than regular blankets, meaning you can keep everyone wrapped up.

Aside from being massive, the Big Blanket has some great features. The polyester and Spandex weave regulates temperature, meaning you won’t get too hot or cold. It is soft enough for even the most sensitive skin, and the material naturally wicks away moisture.

The Big Blanket is also machine washable — ideal if you have messy kids — and durable enough for daily snuggles. Each throw even comes with a poly bag for storage, so you can take it anywhere.

Normally priced at $500, the Big Blanket is now just $129 in a choice of five colors: Smoke, Forest, Black, Crimson, and Navy.

