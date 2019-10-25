Scribble and draw on iPad with Logitech Crayon: $39 (Open box, Orig. $70)

Daily Steals is offering the Logitech Crayon for iPad in open box condition for $38.99 shipped when coupon code LOGIT has been applied during checkout. That’s $31 off its typical rate, an $11 savings compared to the sale price at Amazon, and is one of the best offers we have tracked. For those looking to cash in what Apple Pencil offers without breaking the bank, Logitech Crayon is certainly worth a look. Pairing is automatic and it works with all of the newest iPads. For a more detailed breakdown of compatibility, scroll to the bottom of Logitech’s marketing page. Buyers will receive Logitech Pencil in new condition inside of an opened box. A full 1-year warranty is included. Rated 4.2/5 stars. For further details, have a look at our review.

Today’s deal leaves you with plenty leftover to give your pencil a custom look. A variety of skins can be had for $7 with styles that include wood, diamond plate, carbon fiber, and more.

If you’d rather add a peripheral to a MacBook, check out the sweet deal we found on a refurbished Magic Trackpad. Unlike the latest offering from Apple, this option accepts AAs, allowing you to quickly replenish a dead battery without needing to keep it plugged in.

In need of a new iPad? Quite a few models are on sale right now, head over to our iPad guide to find the latest and greatest discounts.

Logitech Crayon features:

Uses Apple Pencil technology for precise writing, no delays

Palm Rejection technology—rest your hand naturally on the screen like you would with Pencil and paper

Tilt for thicker or thinner lines

No pairing, just turn on and draw

