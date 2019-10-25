Marshall’s Stanmore II Wi-Fi Voice Speaker with Alexa built-in now $100 off

Amazon is offering the Marshall Stanmore II Voice Wireless Wi-Fi Alexa Smart Speaker for $299.99 shipped. Currently matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Not to be confused with the Stanmore II without Alexa, this regularly $400 model has Amazon’s smart assistant directly built-in. We haven’t seen any overly notable discounts on this one at Amazon with today’s deal matching the lowest we have tracked and the best we can find. Along with the classic Marshall stylings, it features two 15-Watt class D amplifiers plus a 50-Watt class D amplifier “to drive its mighty subwoofer.” Not only can you use Alexa to control the playback of the speaker but it will also integrate with other Alexa-enabled devices through your Wi-Fi network. Make use of the companion Marshall companion app to customize your experience or use the on-board analog controls to adjust tone, volume and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.
Now you can save slightly more by opting for the non-Alexa model, but considering today’s $100 price drop, it’s not much of a savings. However something like the smaller Marshall Stockwell II Portable Bluetooth Speaker will keep an additional $100 in your pocket with its $200 price tag, just don’t expect to talk to Alexa through it. We also still have the previous generation Stockwell speaker down at $89 shipped right now.
Don’t care about that iconic Marshall look? Just grab a highly-rated Oontz Angle speaker for $26 shipped and call it a day. But if it’s home theater audio you’re after, Samsung’s Sound+ Wi-Fi Soundbar is $200 (33% off) and JBL’s Boost TV sound bar is $50 off right now.
Marshall Stanmore II Voice Wi-Fi Alexa Smart Speaker:
- Revolutionary sound now with Alexa
- Control your music without lifting a finger
- Customize your sound with the Marshall app or the analog controls
- Easily set up your Marshall voice speaker in just a few steps. Use the app to control your music with playback commands, customize one-touch presets, or connect to other Alexa-enabled devices.
- Led lights on the front for Built in Alexa service
