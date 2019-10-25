Schrade 13-inch Fixed Blade Knife hits new Amazon low at $33 (Reg. $50+)

- Oct. 25th 2019 8:07 am ET

$33
0

Amazon offers the Schrade 13-inch Carbon Steel Fixed Blade Knife for $33.22 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for over $50, with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. This model is made from 1095 high carbon steel, which Schrade says delivers the “strong performing companion you need.” Other notable specs include a 1-lb. 1.4-oz. overall weight, so you know it won’t be too cumbersome for various tasks and adventures. Includes a carrying case for added safety when not in use. Amazon customers have left solid ratings so far, culminating in a 4.2/5 star score.

Those in need of a slimmer design may want to consider Gerber’s EAB Lite Pocket Knife. Amazon currently has it for under $10. This model offers a 2.8-inch build when closed and weighs 2.5-ounces total. I’ve been using this knife for a few years now to open packages and handle other low-key jobs around the house. It has stellar ratings at Amazon from over 2,100 reviewers.

The Gerber EAB is also a part of our best multi-tool roundup. Be sure to check out our guide for more deals from $5 on a variety of styles from Leather, Victronix, Swiss, and others.

Schrade 13-inch Fixed Blade Knife features:

  • DURABLE: Blade is made of reliable 1095 High Carbon Steel with a micarta handle
  • DEPENDABLE: Quick and easy access with the convenient black polyester belt sheath making it ideal for everyday carry
  • SECURE: Have confidence that the blade will not slip with the security of the finger guard
  • BE PREPARED: Knife features a full tang design, ferro rod, sharpening stone and lanyard hole

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$33

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
Schrade

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp