Schrade 13-inch Fixed Blade Knife hits new Amazon low at $33 (Reg. $50+)

Amazon offers the Schrade 13-inch Carbon Steel Fixed Blade Knife for $33.22 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for over $50, with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. This model is made from 1095 high carbon steel, which Schrade says delivers the “strong performing companion you need.” Other notable specs include a 1-lb. 1.4-oz. overall weight, so you know it won’t be too cumbersome for various tasks and adventures. Includes a carrying case for added safety when not in use. Amazon customers have left solid ratings so far, culminating in a 4.2/5 star score.

Those in need of a slimmer design may want to consider Gerber’s EAB Lite Pocket Knife. Amazon currently has it for under $10. This model offers a 2.8-inch build when closed and weighs 2.5-ounces total. I’ve been using this knife for a few years now to open packages and handle other low-key jobs around the house. It has stellar ratings at Amazon from over 2,100 reviewers.

The Gerber EAB is also a part of our best multi-tool roundup. Be sure to check out our guide for more deals from $5 on a variety of styles from Leather, Victronix, Swiss, and others.

Schrade 13-inch Fixed Blade Knife features:

DURABLE: Blade is made of reliable 1095 High Carbon Steel with a micarta handle

DEPENDABLE: Quick and easy access with the convenient black polyester belt sheath making it ideal for everyday carry

SECURE: Have confidence that the blade will not slip with the security of the finger guard

BE PREPARED: Knife features a full tang design, ferro rod, sharpening stone and lanyard hole

