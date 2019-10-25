Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Sony PlayStation Gold Headset with 7.1 Surround Sound for $59.95 shipped when coupon code ALT10 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s about $20 off what you’d spend at Amazon and is one of the best offers we’ve seen to date. Thanks to ‘high-fidelity 7.1 virtual surround sound’, wearers can expect to enjoy great audio no matter which game genre they play. It even features augmented noise-canceling microphones aimed at delivering ‘crystal clear communication’ when gaming with friends. Thanks to its smartphone companion app you’ll b e able to download custom game modes created by developers that are ‘specifically tuned to enhance the audio in your favorite games.’ Not only do they look svelte, they also aim to keep you comfortable during hours of gameplay. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of reviewers.

Keep things looking fresh even when you aren’t wearing your Sony headset with AmoVee’s Acrylic Headphone Stand. Priced at $12, this offering will bring a neat appearance to any space. I actually bought this headphone stand back in April and still love its look.

ICYMI, Sony unveiled a new pair of ANC headphones earlier this year. They deliver enhanced bass along with a more affordable price tag when compared to it’s top-tier XM3s. The number of reviews is steadily approaching 100 and so far it has an average rating of 4+ stars.

Oh, and don’t forget that it’s Call of Duty launch day. If you’ve yet to snatch up a copy of the new release, head over to our guide to see how you can find the best offer.

Sony PlayStation Gold Headset features:

A headset for gamers: experience everything from the big booms to whisper-quiet warnings in stunning 7.1 virtual surround sound and chat with friends through the hidden noise cancelling microphone.

Stylish comfort: slip into comfort you can Enjoy for hours and a look you can take anywhere. Further customize your look by swapping out the removable faceplates for something more your style

