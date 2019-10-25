Save on The North Face, Marmot, more with extra 20% off at Steep and Cheap

Steep and Cheap offers an extra 20% off select outerwear from top brands. Just use promo code OCTOBERTAKE20 at checkout. Find great deals on The North Face, Marmot, Patagonia, Mountain Hardwear, and more. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. For men, The North Face Cervas Jacket is a standout from this sale. Originally this jacket was priced at $139, however during the sale you can find it for just $88. This style is very fashionable for fall and it was made to retain heat for added warmth. It also features a trendy quilted design that’s packable, which is great for traveling. Best of all, you can find it in three color options. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out Joe’s New Balance Warehouse Event that’s offering 50% off or more on popular styles.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!