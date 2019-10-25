VIVO via Rakuten is offering its Electric Stand Up Desk Frame for $239.99 shipped when coupon code OFFICE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $40 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Shake things up in the office with a new desk frame that can take your work day to a whole new level. This sturdy frame can hold up to 220-pounds, yielding a solid option for most office spaces. Height is easy to tweak thanks to its integrated control panel that can move it up, down, or back to four programmable presets. Ratings are still rolling in, but VIVO is reputable.

Slash $50 off today’s price when opting for VIVO’s $190 Crank Stand Up Desk Frame. As its name implies, this option features a crank that is used when the mood strikes to lift or lower your desk. While this requires a bit more effort than the featured deal, this way you won’t have to worry about finding an outlet or hiding an electric cable.

Need something to put on top of the frame, Amazon has all sorts of options. Appearances include wood, stainless steel, and even marble.

For more tips about standing desks, be sure to look at our guide. In here we cover various styles, weight limits, trusted brands, and more.

VIVO Electric Stand Up Desk Frame features:

SOLID SUPPORT – All steel construction and a sturdy leg support system holds weight up to 220 lbs, so you can rest easy knowing that your workstation is safe and secure.

TELESCOPIC HEIGHT ADJUSTMENT – A telescopic height adjustment bar allows you to go from sitting to standing in seconds without breaking concentration or productivity. Dual motor lift mechanism with 1” per second lift speed creates smooth and quiet height transitions for your workstation.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!