Score a year of your favorite magazine at $5: Wired, Women’s Health, more

DiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend’s magazine sale. Starting from under $5 per year with free delivery, we are seeing some great deals on titles like Wired, Bon Appetit, Women’s Health, Popular Science, Men’s Health, GQ, and many more. Although there are a few you’ll want to watch out for. All the details are down below.

All of the aforementioned titles and more are all marked down to $4.99 or less this weekend. Wired, for example, is regularly $25 per year and is now matching our usual exclusive one year offers at $4.99. Amazon happens to currently be offering this one for $5 per year as well, but with auto renewals. If you do go that route, be sure to manually cancel the sub before the year is up so Amazon doesn’t renew it at full price on you.

While both are at notable prices, we do tend to see even deeper deals on Car and Driver and Road & Track outside of this weekend’s sale. In fact, you can currently score Car and Driver for $2 less if you don’t mind committing to a 4-year subscription.

Wired Magazine:

Wired magazine is a computer magazine devoted to readers who want to know more about that world. Every issue covers the newest and hottest electronic devices, giving readers an inside look at those devices before they hit the streets. From the hottest technologies to reviews of the best devices on the market, Wired magazine is a must-read publication for those interested in technology.

