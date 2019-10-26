Dyson for $102? That’s right, its V6 Handheld Cordless Vacuum is $98 off

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its V6 Handheld Cordless Vacuum for $101.99 shipped when coupon code HOME15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $98 off what you’d spend on Amazon and is within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. Made with cars and mattresses in mind, this handheld vacuum provides a lightweight and fast way to deep clean all sorts of spaces. Its small form-factor allows it to fit in tight spaces, especially when equipping it with the bundled tools. Owners can expect up to 20 minutes of suction, leaving them with plenty of juice to clean a car. Rated 4/5 stars.

Forfeit the Dyson brand in favor of Bissell’s Cordless Car Vacuum to bag considerable savings. At $60, this offering is $42 less and is made to be tough on pet hair, making it a solid choice for those that love to take their dogs for a car ride.

ICYMI, we found several refurbished Dyson vacuums and fans on sale a few days back and these discounts are still live. One of the most notable includes the Siri-compatible Pure Hot + Cool All-in-One for $230, which is over 60% off its original price.

Dyson V6 Handheld Cordless Vacuum features:

Dyson digital motor V6 creates powerful suction to penetrate deep into the mattress and remove potentially harmful allergens

2 Tier Radial cyclones capture more microscopic dust and allergens

Whole machine HEPA filtration captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns

Motorized mattress tool agitates mattress fibers to release dust and allergens

Dyson engineered tools equipped to clean awkward spaces

