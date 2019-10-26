iDevices’ HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant-ready Smart Thermostat falls to $65.50

Amazon is offering the iDevices Smart HomeKit Thermostat for $65.44 shipped. Also available at Walmart. That’s about $35 off what iDevices directly charges, a 15% savings compared to what it’s been averaging at Amazon, and is one of the lowest prices we have tracked. Having owned this thermostat for many years now, I’ve found its value and performance to be worth every penny. Installation was a breeze and now I can use it with HomeKit, Assistant, and Alexa, ensuring I remain free to explore every major ecosystem. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 55% of reviewers.

Even if your home lacks a common wire, iDevices has you covered with an $11 adapter that allows you to easily add one. This is what I’ve done in my house and couldn’t be happier with how inexpensive it was to modernize my setup.

If you live in a home that lacks central air, you may be pleased to hear that GE recently-refreshed its window A/C unit lineup. Like the featured deal, HomeKit support is onboard, allowing you to quickly control temperatures from watchOS, iOS, and macOS.

iDevices Smart Thermostat features:

Voice Control: Responds to Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant voice commands (voice assistant devices sold separately)

Access Anywhere: Control and monitor the iDevices Thermostat from anywhere using any iOS/Android device and the iDevices Connected app

Compatibility: Works with most heating and cooling systems; all systems require a 24VAC “Common” wire for power. All system types require a common wire (C-Wire). To check system and router compatibility, refer to iDevices support portal

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!