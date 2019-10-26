Today only, Vitamix’s 5300 blender is down to $200 (Refurb, Orig. $530), more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of refurbished Vitamix Professional-grade Blenders from $200 shipped. Our personal favorite is the Vitamix 5300 Blender for $199.95, which is down from its $530 original price. For comparison, our last mention was $230 and this is among the best prices we’ve tracked historically. Vitamix blenders are known for their strength and durability, offering up professional-grade features at consumer prices. Plus, with the included 5-year warranty, you’re safe from any defects in workmanship over the course of half a decade. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Now, you can save some cash by opting for the Ninja Professional Blender (BL610). Sporting a 72-oz. cup instead of the smaller 64-pz. cup that the Vitamix offers, the Ninja is ready to make smoothies and more for larger crowds. At $90 shipped on Amazon, it’s more than 50% below today’s lead deal, making it a great alternative.

Regardless of whether you get the Vitamix or Ninja, grab The Vitamix Cookbook. It has 250 recipes to learn from that’ll work in just about any high-powered blender, making sure you know how to prepare your next dish easily.

Vitamix 5300 Blender:

The 5300 offers power and convenience, with a 2.2 HP motor and a low-profile, 64-ounce container that fits easily under most cabinets. The powerful 2.2 HP motor propels blades through tough ingredients to create the highest-quality blends. Easily adjust speed to achieve a variety of textures. The dial can be rotated at any point during the blend, so you’re in complete control.

