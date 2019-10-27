Let this ECOVACS Smart Robot Vacuum handle the holiday mess: $140 (Reg. $200)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S Smart Robot Vacuum for $139.99 shipped. Normally selling for $200, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, matches the second-best we’ve seen this year, and comes within $10 of the low. With the holiday season around the corner, the last thing you’ll want to worry about is keeping the floors clean. This robotic vacuum handles the mess for you instead and features a 120-minute runtime. Plus with smartphone and Alexa control, you’ll be able to effortlessly start cleaning sessions. Over 4,900 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating and you can check out our hands-on review for a closer look.

At the $140 price point, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a robotic vacuum, smart or otherwise, for less. The well-reviewed ILIFE V3s Pro Robotic Vacuum sells for $12 less than the lead deal, and lacks smartphone capabilities, for comparison. So locking in today’s deal is about as good as it gets for an autonomous Alexa-enabled vacuum.

ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S Robot Vacuum features:

ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S Vacuum Cleaner takes care of vacuuming so you don’t have to. Three cleaning modes and scheduling accessible from the ECOVACS Home App ensures an effortless, thorough clean while you do things you really love. Its low sound level allows you to have conversations or watch TV while it cleans. Max Mode double suction power to better clean your hard floors and carpets of dirt and dust when needed.

