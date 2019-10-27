Outfit your kitchen with Hamilton Beach appliances from $42, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 30% off Hamilton Beach kitchen favorites starting at $41.99 shipped for the brand’s Extra-Large Stay or Go Slow Cooker. Down from $60, today’s price cut is a new Amazon all-time low. Featuring a 10-quart capacity, this slow cooker has a clip-tight sealed lid and can fit a 10-lb. turkey or 12-lb. roast. There’s also three temperature settings to take advantage of for preparing plenty of meals during the holiday season. Rated 4.5/5 stars. More below.

Also discounted in Amazon’s sale today, you’ll find the Hamilton Beach Electric Indoor Searing Grill for $48.99 shipped. Typically selling for $70, today’s offer marks a new Amazon all-time low. This is a great option for handling your indoor grilling needs and features a 118-square inch grilling surface. As a #1 best-seller, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating from over 2,900 customers.

Hamilton Beach Stay or Go Slow Cooker features:

The Hamilton Beach 10 Quart Slow Cooker’s extra-large capacity is perfect for everything from game-day chili to your holiday pot roast. The oval shaped stoneware crock can fit up to a 10 lb. turkey or 12 lb. roast. This slow cooker features low and high cook settings and a warm setting, ideal for buffets or when dinner ends up later than you planned. Full-grip handles make it easy to carry, and both the stoneware and glass lid is dishwasher safe.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!