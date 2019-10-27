Amazon’s Gold Box takes up to 30% off cold and cough products from $3, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of cold and cough products with deals from $3. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25, and just about everything carries a 4+ star rating. While you’ll find a variety of cold medicine and more, one standout is on an 18-box package of Kleenex Ultra Soft Tissues at $21.74. Normally selling for $29, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount and marks a new low. This bundle of tissue boxes is perfect for stocking up ahead of cold and flu season so you won’t have to risk running out while battling a sickness. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Shop the rest of the sale right here or head below more.

Also on sale today as part of Amazon’s Gold Box deals, Native Deodorant (99% positive all-time feedback) is taking 30% off its unique vegan and aluminum-free deodorant. There are two different bundles available today, each of which includes three different sticks in various scents. In either case, you’ll spend $25.20, which is down from the usual $36 price tag and a new all-time low. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 640 customers.

Kleenex Ultra Soft Tissues features:

Featuring Kleenex expressions facial tissues tissue boxes that have trend forward designs that let you express your style in your home. Providing just the right balance of softness, strength, and absorbency, Kleenex expressions 2 ply tissues are durable standing up to sniffles, sneezes, and little messes, making them the #1 facial tissue in America* (among national brands).

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!